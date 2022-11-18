Trending:
Rohde’s 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 9:47 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night.

Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Duke Miles finished with 19 points and four assists for the Trojans (4-1). Nelson Phillips added 15 points for Troy. In addition, Kieffer Punter finished with 14 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. St. Thomas plays Merrimack while Troy faces Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

