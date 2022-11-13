On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rohde’s 20 lead St. Thomas over Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 6:52 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night.

Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Terriers (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded...

READ MORE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night.

Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Terriers (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News