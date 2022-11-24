On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 12:27 pm
< a min read
      

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.

The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when he converted a penalty against Iran in the group stage.

Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup...

READ MORE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.

The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when he converted a penalty against Iran in the group stage.

Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Ronaldo extended his men’s record tally of international goals to 118.

Brazil forward Marta has scored in five Women’s World Cups.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|30 Wisconsin Digital Government Summit
11|30 Red Hat Ansible Security Workshop
11|30 Enterprise to the Edge: Agency Guide to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories