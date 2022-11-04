Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10 on Friday night.

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.

Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and...

READ MORE

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10 on Friday night.

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.

Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. Devontae Houston added 84 yards on the ground that included a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for UConn.

Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game 10-10 with about seven minutes remaining before halftime. Olson was 19-of-34 passing for 266 yards and threw one interception. Sullivan-Brown made five catches for 124 yards.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories