On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russell scores 21 as SE Missouri St. knocks off Boston U

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 4:47 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 21 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Boston University 63-52 on Saturday.

Russell also added six rebounds for the Redhawks (5-1). Chris Harris scored 12 points and added seven rebounds.

The Terriers (4-2) were led in scoring by Jonas Harper, who finished with 15 points. Nevin Zink added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories