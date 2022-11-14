Sacramento State wins 73-69 over Denver

DENVER (AP) — Callum McRae scored 20 points as Sacramento State beat Denver 73-69 on Monday night. McRae added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets (2-1). Cameron Wilbon was 6 of 12 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Akolda Mawein was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points. The... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Callum McRae scored 20 points as Sacramento State beat Denver 73-69 on Monday night.

McRae added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets (2-1). Cameron Wilbon was 6 of 12 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Akolda Mawein was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Pioneers (2-1) were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 17 points and five assists. Justin Mullins added 11 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Tyree Corbett had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Friday. Sacramento State hosts UC Merced while Denver visits Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

