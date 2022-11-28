Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sacred Heart defeats Western New England 100-59

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raheem Solomon had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 victory over Western New England on Monday night.

Solomon had five rebounds and six steals for the Pioneers (4-3). Nico Galette added 22 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Mike Sixsmith was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from...

READ MORE

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raheem Solomon had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 victory over Western New England on Monday night.

Solomon had five rebounds and six steals for the Pioneers (4-3). Nico Galette added 22 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Mike Sixsmith was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Brian Geitner led the way for the Golden Bears (0-1) with 21 points and two steals. Western New England also got 12 points from Gavin Greene. In addition, Tim Restall had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|5 EC-Council Network Defender Training - ...
12|5 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
12|5 Government Contract Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories