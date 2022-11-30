Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Francis (BKN) defeats Delaware State 81-73

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — (Rob Higgins had 15 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 81-73 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Higgins was 6 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (3-4). Di’Andre Howell-South shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 11 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — (Rob Higgins had 15 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 81-73 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Higgins was 6 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (3-4). Di’Andre Howell-South shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 11 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 10 from the line. Larry Moreno and Josiah Harris also had 11 each.

The Hornets (1-6) were led by Khyrie Staten, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Cameron Stitt added 12 points for Delaware State. In addition, Aaron Lemon-Warren had eight points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories