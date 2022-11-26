On Air: Federal News Network program
Saint John’s defeats Niagara 78-70

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 4:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 21 points as Saint John’s beat Niagara 78-70 on Saturday.

Soriano added 19 rebounds for the Red Storm (7-0). O’Mar Stanley scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field, and added six rebounds. Dylan Addae-Wusu recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Noah Thomasson finished with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Purple Eagles (3-3). Niagara also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Sam Iorio. In addition, Lance Erving had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories