Sports News

Saint Joseph’s (PA) knocks off Albany (NY) 99-79

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 11:07 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 32 points to led Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) past Albany (N.Y.) 99-79 on Thursday night.

Reynolds also added six rebounds for the Hawks (2-1). Lynn Greer III scored 19 points while going 6 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Charlie Brown was 6 of 17 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Da’Kquan Davis led the way for the Great Danes (2-3) with 32 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

Top Stories