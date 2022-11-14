On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats North Texas 63-33

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 12:10 am
< a min read
      

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 11 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-33 win against North Texas on Sunday night.

Ducas had five rebounds for the Gaels (3-0). Aidan Mahaney was 3-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Augustas Marciulionis shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jayden Martinez led the Mean Green (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points....

READ MORE

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 11 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-33 win against North Texas on Sunday night.

Ducas had five rebounds for the Gaels (3-0). Aidan Mahaney was 3-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Augustas Marciulionis shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jayden Martinez led the Mean Green (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Aaron Scott added eight points for North Texas. Kai Huntsberry also had five points.

Saint Mary’s entered halftime up 34-12. Mahaney paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Saint Mary’s outscored North Texas in the second half by eight points, with Ducas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

NEXT UP

Saint Mary’s plays Wednesday against Southern at home, while North Texas hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News