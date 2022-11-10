Trending:
Sam Houston routs Southwestern Advantist, 120-33

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:16 pm
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Giovanni Emejuru had 16 points in Sam Houston’s 120-33 victory against Southwestern Adventist on Thursday night.

Emejuru also contributed seven rebounds for the Bearkats (2-0). Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Alain Aviles led the way for the Knights (0-1) with 12 points. Byron Fields added nine points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Kahvonn Williams had five points.

Sam Houston plays Monday against LeTourneau at home, and Southwestern Adventist visits UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

