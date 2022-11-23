Trending:
Samford beats Valparaiso 79-49

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 6:02 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall and Ques Glove both scored 12 points to help Samford defeat Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Bubba Parham recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (2-3) with 20 points. Ben Krikke added six points, nine rebounds and two...

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (2-3) with 20 points. Ben Krikke added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Valparaiso.

Samford entered halftime up 52-22. Glover paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories