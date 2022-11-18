Trending:
Samford wins 84-64 against Alabama A&M

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:07 am
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor’s 18 points helped Samford defeat Alabama A&M 84-64 on Thursday.

Achor also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-0). Ques Glover scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds. Bubba Parham shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Garrett Hicks led the Bulldogs (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four steals. Dailin Smith added 10 points and two steals for Alabama A&M. In addition, Cameron Tucker had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories