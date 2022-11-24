On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Samuel banks in 3 at buzzer, Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall beat Memphis 70-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Samuel was left alone on an inbounds pass with 2.3 seconds left and he faked a pass to his right to create more space for a game-winning 3 that hit high off the backboard and went in. His teammates tackled him at midcourt in celebration.

Samuel had 14...

READ MORE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall beat Memphis 70-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Samuel was left alone on an inbounds pass with 2.3 seconds left and he faked a pass to his right to create more space for a game-winning 3 that hit high off the backboard and went in. His teammates tackled him at midcourt in celebration.

Samuel had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-1). Dre Davis shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Tray Jackson recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Kendric Davis finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (2-2). Memphis also got 14 points, two steals and two blocks from Malcolm Dandridge. Chandler Lawson also put up eight points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories