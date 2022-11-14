On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Antonio, CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in OT

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 12:08 am
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tory San Antonio’s 21 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in overtime on Sunday night.

San Antonio added six rebounds for the Titans (2-1). Jalen Harris shot 6 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was 2-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and nine assists.

Dylan Penn led the Catamounts (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Aaron Deloney added 15 points and two steals for Vermont. In addition, Robin Duncan had eight points and seven rebounds.

CSU Fullerton next plays Friday against Pacific (CA) on the road, and Vermont will visit USC on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

