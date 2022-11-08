Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sanogo has 19, UConn beats Stonehill 85-54

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:13 am
< a min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night.

Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Skyhawks were led in scoring...

READ MORE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night.

Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Andrew Sims added 12 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski finished with eight points.

UConn entered halftime up 38-19. Sanogo paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UConn outscored Stonehill in the second half by 12 points, with Karaban scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories