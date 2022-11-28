Saterfield, Portland St. beat in-state rive Oregon St. 83-71

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help Portland State beat Oregon State for the second time in eight days, 83-71 in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday night. Mikal Starks had 13 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (3-4). Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker and Hunter Woods scored 11 points apiece and Keshaun Saunders added 10. Parker made 4 of... READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help Portland State beat Oregon State for the second time in eight days, 83-71 in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday night.

Mikal Starks had 13 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (3-4). Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker and Hunter Woods scored 11 points apiece and Keshaun Saunders added 10. Parker made 4 of 6 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists before picking up his second technical foul with 1:35 to play.

Portland State, which also beat the Beavers 79-66 on Nov. 20 in Corvallis, Oregon, improved to 2-16 all-time against Oregon State.

Woods and Saterfield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring and the Vikings never trailed. Oregon State (3-4) made just 1 of 6 from the field and committed seven turnovers as Portland State opened the game with an 18-3 run over the first 7 minutes.

Jordan Pope answered with a 3-pointer and then made two free throws, Jayden Stevens also made two foul shots and Dexter Akanno hit a 3 as the Beavers scored the next 10 points to trim its deficit to five points midway through the first half but Saterfield hit a pair of 3s and Parker followed with another to ignite a 13-4 spurt and Oregon State got no closer.

Pope made 6 of 10 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 23 for the Beavers.

Oregon State has lost four in a row after winning three straight to open the season.

UP NEXT

Portland State plays host to Portland Bible College on Wednesday

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 slate at home against Washington on Thursday

