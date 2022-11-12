Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Landon 35, St. Albans, D.C. 7
MPSSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Oakdale 20, Frederick 17
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Huntingtown 28, Frederick Douglass 22, OT
Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 0
Stephen Decatur 43, North Caroline 27
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Lake Clifton 28, Baltimore Douglass 20, OT
Perryville 17, Green Street Academy 16
