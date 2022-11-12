Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
PREP FOOTBALL=

Landon 35, St. Albans, D.C. 7

MPSSAA Playoffs=

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Oakdale 20, Frederick 17

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Huntingtown 28, Frederick Douglass 22, OT

Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 0

Stephen Decatur 43, North Caroline 27

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Lake Clifton 28, Baltimore Douglass 20, OT

Perryville 17, Green Street Academy 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

