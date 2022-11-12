Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 4M=
Region 1=
Apopka 17, Boone 3
Region 2=
East Lake 31, Olympia 20
Ocoee 42, Durant 27
West Orange 35, George Steinbrenner 0
Class 4S=
Region 2=
Lake Minneola 63, Bartow 20
Region 3=
Melbourne 28, St. Lucie Centennial 16
Vero Beach 24, Harmony 14
Class 3M=
Region 1=
Edgewater 57, First Coast 6
Jones 29, Wekiva 14
Tampa Bay Tech 34, Fletcher 3
Region 4=
Homestead 40, North Miami 0
Miami Southridge 20, South Broward 14
Class 3S=
Region 1=
Choctawhatchee 42, St. Augustine 35
Region 2=
Lecanto 45, Pasco 14
Region 3=
Rockledge 13, Satellite 12
Sebring 31, Merritt Island 13
Class 2M=
Region 1=
Bishop Moore 28, Bishop Kenny 7
Region 4=
Miami Northwestern 39, Gulliver Prep 0
Class 2S=
Region 2=
Baldwin 29, Palatka 12
Region 3=
Cocoa 52, Dunnellon 6
South Sumter 63, Eustis 13
Class 1R=
Quadrant 4=
Wildwood 46, Williston 35
SSAC State Championship =
Championship=
Lake Highland 44, Mount Dora Christian 8
11-Man=
Class 5A=
Championship=
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 47, Legacy Charter 7
SSAC Playoffs=
8-Man=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Ocala Christian Academy 36, St. John Lutheran 0
