Saxen scores 17 as Saint Mary’s (CA) downs Southern 72-54

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 11:12 pm
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen's 17 points helped Saint Mary's (CA) defeat Southern 72-54 on Wednesday night.

Saxen added nine rebounds for the Gaels (4-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Ducas shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen’s 17 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Southern 72-54 on Wednesday night.

Saxen added nine rebounds for the Gaels (4-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Ducas shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brion Whitley finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Jaguars (0-3). Festus Ndumanya added 10 points for Southern. Bryson Etienne also had nine points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) led Southern 35-27 at the half, with Mahaney (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Mary’s (CA) outscored Southern by 10 points over the final half, while Kyle Bowen led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
