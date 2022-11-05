On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Schuster, Hoosman lead North Dakota over Indiana State 42-7

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 4:20 pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for two touchdowns on his way to a pair of school records, Tyler Hoosman ran for two scores and North Dakota beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday.

Schuster was 16-of-19 passing for 162 yards with scoring throws to Garett Maag and Isaiah Smith. Hoosman had 15 carries for 81 yards for the Fighting Hawks (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

A pair of Sycamores turnovers led to North Dakota touchdowns in the second quarter. Hoosman scored from 6 yards out on the first play after a Sycamores fumble to snap a 7-7 tie and his 2-yarder after an interception by C.J. Siegel that set the Fighting Hawks up at the Indiana State 36 boosted the Fighting Hawks to a 21-7 lead.

North Dakota broke the game open with two third-quarter scores on Red Wilson’s 45-yard run and Schuster’s 16-yard toss to Isaiah Smith, who also had a rushing touchdown.

Schuster’s two TD passes gave him 37 for his career and the most in North Dakota’s Division I history. Keaton Studsrud (2014-17) was the previous record holder with 36. Schuster also became the program’s all-time passing leader with 6,259 yards, eclipsing Todd Kovash (1987-90), who had 6,234 yards.

Justin Dinka had a 2-yard run for Indiana State (1-8, 0-6), which has lost eight straight.

