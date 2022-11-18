On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday.

Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2).

Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for Furman (2-2), JP Pegues scored 20 points and Jalen Slawson finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

Old Dominion went into halftime...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday.

Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2).

Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for Furman (2-2), JP Pegues scored 20 points and Jalen Slawson finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

Old Dominion went into halftime leading Furman 34-27. Essien scored nine points in the half. Scott-Grayson’s 18-point second half helped Old Dominion finish off the five-point victory.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

NEXT UP

Old Dominion plays Saturday against East Carolina at home, and Furman hosts Tusculum on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories