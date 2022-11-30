Trending:
Scott scores 13, Princeton takes down Cairn 92-58

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:57 pm
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Scott scored 13 points as Princeton beat Cairn 92-58 on Wednesday night.

Scott had nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-2). Blake Peters shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Caden Pierce was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Jesse Rivera led the Highlanders in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Wes Murray added 12 points and two steals and Matt Lucas had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

