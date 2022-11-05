On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scott throws for 7 TDs in 1st half, Incarnate Word rolls HCU

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 7:24 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. tied a school record with seven touchdowns in the first half and Incarnate Word routed Houston Christian 73-20 on Saturday.

Scott’s now the program record holder with 51 touchdowns this season. He led Incarnate Word to 49 points in the second quarter to set another program record for scoring in any quarter.

Scott was 15 of 20 for 319 yards with touchdown passes to five different receivers. Brandon...

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. tied a school record with seven touchdowns in the first half and Incarnate Word routed Houston Christian 73-20 on Saturday.

Scott’s now the program record holder with 51 touchdowns this season. He led Incarnate Word to 49 points in the second quarter to set another program record for scoring in any quarter.

Scott was 15 of 20 for 319 yards with touchdown passes to five different receivers. Brandon Porter and Darion Chafin each had two touchdown grabs, and Jaelin Campbell and Taylor Grimes each had 70-plus yards receiving and a touchdown.

Justin Fomby was intercepted three times for Houston Christian. Kelechi Anyalebechi had a pick-6, Shawn Holton returned his 40 yards and Donte Thompson added a 25-yard return.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Marcus Cooper had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown for Incarnate Word (9-1, 4-1 Southland).

Fomby finished 27 of 45 for 267 yards for Houston Christian (2-7, 1-4). Ismail Mahdi rushed for 87 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories