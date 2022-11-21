Trending:
Screen scores 17 in Bucknell’s 66-65 win over Presbyterian

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 5:07 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Andre Screen scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bucknell beat Presbyterian 66-65 on Monday at the Sunshine Slam.

Xander Rice scored 17 points and Ian Motta had eight points for the Bison (3-2).

Winston Hill finished with 15 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (1-4). Presbyterian also got 11 points from Marquis Barnett. Jalen Forrest also had 11 points.

Bucknell will play Austin Peay on Tuesday...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

