SE Louisiana controls Northwestern St. in 23-7 win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eli Sawyer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, Jessie Britt ran for 120 yards and Southeastern Louisiana stuffed Northwestern State 23-7 on Saturday.

The Lions (7-3, 4-1 Southland Conference) controlled from the outset maintaining possession for 37:22 to 22:27 for the Demons and converted 11 of 19 third-down tries.

Carlos Washington Jr.’s 3-yard touchdown run ended Southeastern Louisiana’s first possession that lasted 12 plays, spanned 91 yards and lasted nearly seven minutes.

Southeastern Louisiana sealed it in the second quarter when Riley Callaghan kicked field goals of 28, 39 and 46 yards. Then with five seconds left until halftime, Sawyer threw a 1-yard score to Bauer Sharp for a 23-0 lead.

Northwestern scored when Zachary Clement threw a 31-yard touchdown to Travon Jones late in the third quarter.

The Lions now have won four straight and seven of their last eight. Northwestern State has dropped two of its last three.

