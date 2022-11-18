Trending:
Sports News

Sessoms' 24 help Coppin State top Tennessee Tech 90-85 in OT

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:07 am
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Sessoms’ 24 points helped Coppin State defeat Tennessee Tech 90-85 in overtime on Thursday.

Sessoms added five rebounds and 10 assists for the Eagles (3-2). Nendah Tarke scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Justin Winston finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles (1-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Sebree, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tyrone Perry added 17 points and five assists for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

