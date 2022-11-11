On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sessoms scores 28, Coppin State tops Mount St. Mary’s, 83-78

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 11:35 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 28 points as Coppin State beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-78 on Friday night.

Sessoms also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-2). Nendah Tarke scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 8 from the line, and added three steals and three blocks. Justin Steers shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2...

READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 28 points as Coppin State beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-78 on Friday night.

Sessoms also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-2). Nendah Tarke scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 8 from the line, and added three steals and three blocks. Justin Steers shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Mountaineers (0-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Benjamin, who finished with 23 points and six assists. Dakota Leffew added 17 points for Mount St. Mary’s. George Tinsley also put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Coppin State plays Monday against Navy at home, and Mount St. Mary’s hosts McDaniel on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories