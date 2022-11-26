On Air: This Just In!
Settle’s 17 lead Howard over Austin Peay 56-55

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 6:07 pm
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Settle’s 17 points helped Howard defeat Austin Peay 56-55 on Saturday night.

Settle also had 10 rebounds for the Bison (4-5). Jordan Wood added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 7 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jelani Williams was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Governors (3-4) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

