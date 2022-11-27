On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
SFA beats UNC Greensboro 75-58

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 1:37 pm
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Roti Ware scored 17 points as SFA beat UNC Greensboro 75-58 on Sunday.

Ware was 6 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Nigel Hawkins added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Sadaidriene Hall went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans (3-4) were led by Keondre Kennedy, who recorded 17 points. Donovan Atwell added 11 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Keyshaun Langley had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

