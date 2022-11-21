Shabazz scores 24, San Francisco defeats Northern Iowa 75-69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 24 points as San Francisco beat Northern Iowa 75-69 on Monday. Shabazz added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Dons (5-0). Zane Meeks scored 12 points while going 3 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Julian Rishwain was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to... READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 24 points as San Francisco beat Northern Iowa 75-69 on Monday.

Shabazz added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Dons (5-0). Zane Meeks scored 12 points while going 3 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Julian Rishwain was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

James Betz finished with 19 points for the Panthers (1-2). Bowen Born added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa. In addition, Tytan Anderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Shabazz scored 13 points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 43-32. San Francisco outscored Northern Iowa by 17 points in the second half. Shabazz led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

