Sharp scores 23 as Northwestern St tops Illinois St 70-67

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:07 am
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp had 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-67 win against Illinois State on Thursday.

Sharp added five steals for the Demons (3-2). Isaac Haney scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Dayne Prim went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Redbirds (2-2) were led by Darius Burford, who recorded 20 points and five assists. Kendall Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State. In addition, Colton Sandage finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

