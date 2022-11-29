Trending:
Shaver’s 19 help Boise State beat Cal State Northridge 55-46

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 11:52 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 19 points as Boise State beat Cal Northridge 55-46 on Tuesday night.

Shaver added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (5-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Max Rice recorded eight points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens led the way for the Matadors (1-5) with 11 points. Ethan Igbanugo added 10 points for CSU Northridge. Atin Wright also had 10 points and three steals.

Boise State entered halftime up 28-27. Shaver scored 11 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories