Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night.

Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and...

READ MORE

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night.

Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

The Spiders (3-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Burton, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jason Roche added 14 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories