Siegrist hits 2,000, No. 23 Villanova win top USF 72-50

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 6:53 pm
1 min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points to surpass 2,000 for her career and No. 23 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 72-50 win over South Florida in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday.

Siegrist scored 13 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter as the Wildcats (6-1) took a 58-36 lead. Lucy Olsen scored 10 of her 13 before the break.

Siegrist became the third player in Villanova history to reach the 2,000-point plateau when she hit a jumper at 3:46 of the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 50-31.

Sammie Puisis scored 17 points for the Bulls (7-2). Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points with 17 rebounds — matching her career high, and Elena Tsineke scored 11.

Both teams lost close games to ranked teams in the semifinals, Villanova falling 75-70 to No. 21 Baylor and USF 63-58 to No. 22 Michigan.

Siegrist had five points in a 10-0 run as the Wildcats led by as many as 16 in the first quarter, when they made 5 of 6 3-pointers and 10 of 14 overall.

Villanova was 9 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 48%, while the Bulls went 1 of 9 behind the arc and shot 34%.

