Simon scores 18, UT Martin rolls past Harris-Stowe, 96-53

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:27 pm
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Simon’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Harris-Stowe 96-53 on Tuesday night.

Simon had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Skyhawks (2-2). Parker Stewart scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Jalen Myers shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The NAIA-member Hornets (0-2) were led in scoring by Alex Nunnally, who finished with 14 points. Ken Martin added 11 points for Harris-Stowe. In addition, Jamarric Hammond had seven points and seven rebounds.

UT Martin visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

