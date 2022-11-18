On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
SIU-Edwardsville clips Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 11:02 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lamar Wright buried his lone jumper of the night with five seconds left and the bucket served as the game winner as SIU-Edwardsville beat Fairleigh Dickinson 79-78 on Friday night.

Jo’el Emanuel fouled Wright on the shot, he proceeded to miss the free throw and Demetre Roberts missed a 3-point attempt for the Knights as time expired.

Damarco Minor scored 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting for the Cougars (2-2).

Demetre Roberts led the Knights (2-2) with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, Ansley Almonor scored 15 and Sebastien Lamaute 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville takes on VMI and Fairleigh Dickinson visits Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

