Slajchert scores 33 as Pennsylvania downs Colgate 81-69

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 7:22 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert’s 33 points led Pennsylvania over Colgate 81-69 on Saturday night.

Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (4-4). Jordan Dingle shot 10 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 26 points. Max Martz shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Keegan Records led the way for the Raiders...

Keegan Records led the way for the Raiders (4-4) with 17 points. Chandler Baker added 14 points for Colgate. Tucker Richardson also put up 10 points and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

