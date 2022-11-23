On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Small scores 18 as East Carolina downs UT Arlington 79-65

November 23, 2022
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Javon Small had 18 points in East Carolina’s 79-65 victory over UT Arlington on Wednesday.

Small added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (5-1). RJ Felton scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Wynston Tabbs recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (3-4) with 13 points. UT Arlington also got 10 points, four assists and three steals from Marion Humphrey.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

