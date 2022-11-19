Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.

Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He’s first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.

Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut...

READ MORE

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.

Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He’s first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.

Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-5).

Ashur Carraha was intercepted two times for Stonehill (4-5, 2-5).

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News