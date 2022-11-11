Trending:
Soucie, Ortiz lift North Alabama over Alabama A&M 84-76

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:11 am
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76 on Thursday.

Soucie also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (2-0). Ortiz was 6 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. KJ Johnson was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12...

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76 on Thursday.

Soucie also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (2-0). Ortiz was 6 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. KJ Johnson was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 18 points and two steals. EJ Williams added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Alabama A&M. In addition, Messiah Thompson had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Monday. North Alabama hosts Blue Mountain (MS) and Alabama A&M visits Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

