South Dakota defeats Dakota State 82-64

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 8:22 pm
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 16 points helped South Dakota defeat Dakota State 82-64 on Saturday night.

Bruns was 7 of 13 shooting for the Coyotes (2-1). A.J. Plitzuweit shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 4 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Deshawn Kelly finished with 25 points for the Trojans (0-1). Sam Muller added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Dakota State.

South Dakota visits Mississippi State in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

