South Dakota secures 68-58 victory against LIU

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Mason Archambault’s 19 points helped South Dakota defeat Long Island University 68-58 on Tuesday.

Archambault also contributed four steals for the Coyotes (3-2). Tasos Kamateros scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Paul Bruns recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (1-3) with 19 points. LIU also got 12 points and two steals from R.J. Greene. In addition, Cheikh Ndiaye finished with six points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories