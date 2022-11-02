On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar.

Son, one of Asian soccer’s most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham’s Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.

Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

The...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar.

Son, one of Asian soccer’s most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham’s Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.

Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

The Premier League club didn’t say how long it expects Son to be sidelined.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

“Following surgery,” the team said, “Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

The World Cup starts Nov. 20 and South Korea is one of the last teams to play its first group game — against Uruguay on Nov. 24. Portugal and Ghana are also in Group H.

Tottenham has games against Liverpool and Leeds before the Premier League is paused for the World Cup.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|8 Western Hemisphere Maritime Security
11|8 Giving Your SaaS Apps Flexibility With...
11|8 Overcoming API Security Challenges with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories