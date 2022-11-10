Trending:
Southern Illinois earns 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:46 pm
1 min read
      

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Domask drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 21.6 seconds left and Troy D’Amico came up with the a key steal and clutch rebound to allow Southern Illinois to post a 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

The victory is Southern Illinois’ first win over a Power-Five team on the road since beating Colorado in the NIT in 2000.

Bryce Thompson grabbed a defensive rebound for Oklahoma State but clanged a go-ahead jumper off the front of the rim with 4 seconds left and D’Amico snared the rebound.

Oklahoma State led by 13 points in the second half, but the Cowboys did not score in the final 4:15. The Salukis closed the deficit to six points several times and used a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one, setting up Domask’s game-winning 3.

Southern Illinois (2-0) made 10 steals and forced 14 turnovers by the Cowboys (1-1), who shot just 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Lance Jones paced the Salukis with 19 points. Domask hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Avery Anderson III and Thompson each scored 14 points to lead Oklahoma State and Caleb Asberry added 13 points off the bench.

Top Stories