Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Southern Miss wins 64-54 against Montana

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Donovan Ivory had 20 points in Southern Miss’ 64-54 win over Montana on Tuesday night.

Ivory added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-0). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to...

READ MORE

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Donovan Ivory had 20 points in Southern Miss’ 64-54 win over Montana on Tuesday night.

Ivory added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-0). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Grizzlies (3-5) were led in scoring by Lonnell Martin Jr., who finished with 18 points. Dischon Thomas added 15 points for Montana. Josh Bannan also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories