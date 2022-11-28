Trending:
Southern secures 112-52 win over Champion Christian

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 9:52 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — J’Quan Ewing scored 16 points as Southern beat Champion Christian 112-52 on Monday night.

Ewing added six rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Jaronn Wilkens was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Jariyon Wilkens was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Hall led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 15 points. Champion Christian also got 10 points and two steals from Braylon Hawkins. Ariyon Williams also put up seven points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
