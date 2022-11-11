Trending:
Southern Utah crushes D III-member La Verne 117-55

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 1:26 am
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen scored 17 points as Southern Utah beat Division III-member La Verne 117-55 on Thursday.

Allen made all eight of his shots from the floor for the Thunderbirds (1-1). Harrison Butler recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Brian Adams, John Malone II and Taveres James all scored eight for the Leopards.

Southern Utah hosts Saint Katherine in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories