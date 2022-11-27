Southern Utah knocks off Sacramento State 91-87 in 2 OTs

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Tevian Jones had 24 points, Jason Spurgin scored 20 and Southern Utah held off Sacramento State 91-87 in double overtime on Saturday night at the North Shore Classic. Jones was 8 of 17 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Thunderbirds (4-3). Spurgin shot 9 for 15. Drake Allen added 14 points. The Hornets (3-4) were led by Zach Chappell with... READ MORE

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Tevian Jones had 24 points, Jason Spurgin scored 20 and Southern Utah held off Sacramento State 91-87 in double overtime on Saturday night at the North Shore Classic.

Jones was 8 of 17 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Thunderbirds (4-3). Spurgin shot 9 for 15. Drake Allen added 14 points.

The Hornets (3-4) were led by Zach Chappell with 23 points and two steals. Akolda Mawein had 17 points. Austin Patterson pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Southern Utah got two free throws from Allen with 4 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 64. Chappell sank 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and force a second OT. Harrison Butler’s layup gave the Thunderbirds an 84-82 lead with 1:47 left and they never trailed again.

